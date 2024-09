Rangoon, Sept. 12: H.E. the Governor laid this evening the foundation stone of the new Dufferin Hospital, Rangoon. In doing so His Excellency said that to-day would mark an epoch in the history of Burma.

The old Hospital which had done useful essential work at great creditable voluntary effort was not equal to the demands upon the institution.

