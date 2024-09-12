Washington, Sept. 11: Prime Minister Bhutto of Pakistan apparently intends to cite India’s “annexation” of Sikkim as yet another argument to persuade the United States to resume arms supplies to Pakistan, lifting the existing U.S. ban. In an interview given to the New Delhi correspondent of the Washington Post, Mr. Bhutto has said that by “swallowing up” Sikkim, India has given new credibility to Pakistan’s demands for U.S. military assistance. He has indicated that the arms aid issue would be raised when the Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, visits Islamabad late next month in the course of his tour of capitals in the subcontinent.

The Post correspondent writes that though Dr. Kissinger and other senior U.S. officials have disagreed with Mr. Bhutto’s contention that the U.S. has a commitment to rearm Pakistan (as a fellow member of CENTO) “knowledgeable sources” have told him that Mr. Bhutto’s appeals for U.S. arms are getting “serious consideration” in Washington. (This runs contrary to the assurances reportedly received by the Indian Ambassador here from Dr. Kissinger in recent conversations, to the effect that the U.S. has no intention of getting involved in an arms race in the sub-continent).

Mr. Bhutto, who ever since May has been trying to use India’s explosion of an underground nuclear device as an excuse to extract arms from the U.S., told his American interviewer: “Kissinger ought to consider Sikkim when he comes here. But this must be something he does on his own. I can’t keep telling him what India’s intentions are, showing him the maps. We stand vindicated by our analysis. Half of our country is gone. Half of Kashmir is gone. They (India) marched into Goa. They have gone nuclear. And now they have swallowed up Sikkim.”