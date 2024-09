Bombay, Sept. 11: A communique from the General Traffic Manager, B.B. and C.I. Railway Bombay, states: - In consequence of the recent heavy rain in East Rajputana, the B.B. and C.I. Railway between Bayana and Pingora on the Nagada-Muttra section and between Bandikui and Bharatpur on the metre gauge section has been considerably ravaged by floods.

