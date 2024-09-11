London, Sept. 10: According to press reports here, the West German Government is assisting Pakistan in conducting a study to determine the feasibility of setting up a chain of nuclear plants of 50 mw capacity to be located even in distant corners of Pakistan. The Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Khan said these plants would be in addition to the 600 mw nuclear station now being built near Chasma Barrage. Plans were also being worked out for building a nuclear complex near Karachi to meet most of Pakistan’s nuclear requirements locally. The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission wanted the country to be self-sufficient in its nuclear need and wanted to manufacture nuclear components in Pakistan. Dr. Khan said Pakistan was in touch with “certain friendly countries to start joint production of nuclear plants. Although he did not name the friendly countries, it is widely assumed that he could be referring to China and possibly the United States.

Dr. Khan said Pakistan had to build itself up as a modern technological society not for the sake of facing India and protecting national integrity but for the “sake of the entire Muslim world which so heavily depends upon Pakistan.”

Dr. Khan hoped that except for very large and heavy components and highly sophisticated systems “we will be able to make most of the nuclear power plants ourselves.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.