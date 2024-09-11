GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Nuclear plants: German help to Pak. likely
Premium

Published - September 11, 2024 02:58 am IST

London, Sept. 10: According to press reports here, the West German Government is assisting Pakistan in conducting a study to determine the feasibility of setting up a chain of nuclear plants of 50 mw capacity to be located even in distant corners of Pakistan. The Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Khan said these plants would be in addition to the 600 mw nuclear station now being built near Chasma Barrage. Plans were also being worked out for building a nuclear complex near Karachi to meet most of Pakistan’s nuclear requirements locally. The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission wanted the country to be self-sufficient in its nuclear need and wanted to manufacture nuclear components in Pakistan. Dr. Khan said Pakistan was in touch with “certain friendly countries to start joint production of nuclear plants. Although he did not name the friendly countries, it is widely assumed that he could be referring to China and possibly the United States.

Dr. Khan said Pakistan had to build itself up as a modern technological society not for the sake of facing India and protecting national integrity but for the “sake of the entire Muslim world which so heavily depends upon Pakistan.”

Dr. Khan hoped that except for very large and heavy components and highly sophisticated systems “we will be able to make most of the nuclear power plants ourselves.”

Published - September 11, 2024 02:58 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.