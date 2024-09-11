Calcutta, Sept. 10: The “Foreward’s” Nowgong correspondent wires that about 700 coolies arrived at Jakhlabandha on foot from Jerhat (in Assam), a distance of about 150 miles. A Magistrate with the police is attending them and the Commissioner of Assam Valley is also present. They are extremely helpless and are being fed by the public. Some European planters are trying to persuade them to return to their gardens. But the coolies are determined not to return. No steps have yet been taken to repatriate them. Many are suffering, some have already succumbed, several cases of delivery occurred on the way. The local people with some Congress workers are taking great interest and rendering every possible help.

