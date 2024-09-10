Washington: The United States President, Mr. Gerald Ford, to-day granted former President, Mr. Richard Nixon, “a full, free and absolute pardon” for all “offences against the United States” during the period of his presidency. Speaking before newsmen and a single television camera in his Oval office, Mr. Ford said, “I feel that Richard Nixon and his loved ones have suffered enough.” In a formal statement which he read, Mr. Ford declared: “My conscience tells me clearly and certainly that I cannot prolong the bad dreams that continue to reopen a chapter that is closed. My conscience tells me that only I, as President, have the constitutional power to firmly shut and seal this book.” Mr. Ford departed from his prepared statement to say that the situation Mr. Nixon found himself in prior to the broad pardon “threatens his health.” As he read the statement, Mr. Ford said: “It is common knowledge that serious allegations and accusations hang like a sword over our former President’s head and threatens his health as he tries to reshape his life, a great part of which was spent in the service of this country and by the mandate of its people.” In explaining the reasons for his action, which had not been anticipated at this time, the President said that months and perhaps years would pass before Mr. Nixon could get a fair court trial. The proclamation granting pardon to Mr. Nixon for the period from January 20, 1969 until Aug. 9, 1974 — the day Mr. Nixon resigned — was signed by Mr. Ford in the presence of newsmen and photographers. The action came almost one month to the day after Mr. Nixon resigned the presidency under the pressure of the Watergate scandal.

Related Topics From the Archives