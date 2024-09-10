GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago | Ford grants Nixon “full, free and absolute pardon”
Premium

Published - September 10, 2024 04:21 am IST

Washington: The United States President, Mr. Gerald Ford, to-day granted former President, Mr. Richard Nixon, “a full, free and absolute pardon” for all “offences against the United States” during the period of his presidency. Speaking before newsmen and a single television camera in his Oval office, Mr. Ford said, “I feel that Richard Nixon and his loved ones have suffered enough.” In a formal statement which he read, Mr. Ford declared: “My conscience tells me clearly and certainly that I cannot prolong the bad dreams that continue to reopen a chapter that is closed. My conscience tells me that only I, as President, have the constitutional power to firmly shut and seal this book.” Mr. Ford departed from his prepared statement to say that the situation Mr. Nixon found himself in prior to the broad pardon “threatens his health.” As he read the statement, Mr. Ford said: “It is common knowledge that serious allegations and accusations hang like a sword over our former President’s head and threatens his health as he tries to reshape his life, a great part of which was spent in the service of this country and by the mandate of its people.” In explaining the reasons for his action, which had not been anticipated at this time, the President said that months and perhaps years would pass before Mr. Nixon could get a fair court trial. The proclamation granting pardon to Mr. Nixon for the period from January 20, 1969 until Aug. 9, 1974 — the day Mr. Nixon resigned — was signed by Mr. Ford in the presence of newsmen and photographers. The action came almost one month to the day after Mr. Nixon resigned the presidency under the pressure of the Watergate scandal.

Published - September 10, 2024 04:21 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.