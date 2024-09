Calcutta, Sept. 8: In pursuance of a resolution adopted by the Bengal Congress Committee urging the boycott of British cloths, some 50 volunteers headed by some Swarajist leaders today paraded the Barrah Bazaar section of the town in procession singing national songs and requesting the shopkeepers not to sell British clothes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.