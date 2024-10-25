ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Plan to study monsoons
Premium

Published - October 25, 2024 03:30 am IST

Madras, Oct. 25: The five-day planning conference of scientists for the Monsoon Experiment (Monex) commencing on October 28 at Singapore would prepare the design for the international effort to study the monsoon in all its aspects, said Dr. P. Koteeswaram, Director General of Observatories, to-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Koteeswaram, who arrived from New Delhi this morning and later left for Singapore leading the four-member Indian delegation to the conference, said a preliminary monsoon experiment was conducted over the Arabian Sea from May to July last year with the co-operation of the Soviet Union.

The results of the experiment being studied in India and the Soviet Union would be discussed at a scientific conference to be held in India next year.

The Singapore conference sponsored by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the International Council of the Scientists Union would be attended by experts from the U.S., Soviet Union, Japan, Hong Kong and a few other countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US