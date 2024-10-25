GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Plan to study monsoons
Premium

Published - October 25, 2024 03:30 am IST

Madras, Oct. 25: The five-day planning conference of scientists for the Monsoon Experiment (Monex) commencing on October 28 at Singapore would prepare the design for the international effort to study the monsoon in all its aspects, said Dr. P. Koteeswaram, Director General of Observatories, to-day.

Dr. Koteeswaram, who arrived from New Delhi this morning and later left for Singapore leading the four-member Indian delegation to the conference, said a preliminary monsoon experiment was conducted over the Arabian Sea from May to July last year with the co-operation of the Soviet Union.

The results of the experiment being studied in India and the Soviet Union would be discussed at a scientific conference to be held in India next year.

The Singapore conference sponsored by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the International Council of the Scientists Union would be attended by experts from the U.S., Soviet Union, Japan, Hong Kong and a few other countries.

