ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Passengers by the “Narkunda”
Premium

Published - October 25, 2024 02:45 am IST

Bombay, Oct. 23: The cold weather Indiaward passengers’ season has begun in full swing. A number of passenger streamers arrived during the last fortnight and brought in a big lot of cold weather visitors to India. The P and O mail steamer S.S. “Narkunda” with English mails of 9th October arrived in the harbour at 6:30 this morning. She brought in about 700 passengers. After “Narkunda’s” arrival the Ballard pier station presented a scene of animation and bustle, with this record number of passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US