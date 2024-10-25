Bombay, Oct. 23: The cold weather Indiaward passengers’ season has begun in full swing. A number of passenger streamers arrived during the last fortnight and brought in a big lot of cold weather visitors to India. The P and O mail steamer S.S. “Narkunda” with English mails of 9th October arrived in the harbour at 6:30 this morning. She brought in about 700 passengers. After “Narkunda’s” arrival the Ballard pier station presented a scene of animation and bustle, with this record number of passengers.

