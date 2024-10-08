New Delhi, Oct. 7: Bulgaria has agreed to further extend unutilised financial credit given to India and also grant fresh credit for developmental purposes on certain terms.

This announcement was made by Mr. Toncho Chakarov, Bulgarian Minister for Machine Building and Metallurgy, at the first meeting of the Indo-Bulgarian Joint Commission which opened here to-day.

Mr. Chakarov said Bulgaria would do its best to increase its economic co-operation with India. Some of the fields where India could cooperate with Bulgaria, he said, were computer technology, agriculture, electronics, wagon building and metal cutting, and chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The Bulgarian Minister said his country was also prepared to sign a protocol to cooperate with India in the field of science and technology. This subject could provide a good base for the current negotiations.

The Industrial Development Minister, Mr. C. Subramaniam, who led the Indian delegation, announced the establishment of five working groups on food processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, machine-building and heavy industry, and electronics. These working groups would identify specific areas of collaboration between the two countries.

Mr. Subramaniam hoped the present exchanges in the field of science and technology would lead to the signing of an agreement on the subject.

