A hundred years ago | Gandhiji breaks his great fast
Published - October 08, 2024 02:32 am IST

Delhi, October 8: Mahatma Gandhi broke his fast at 12-30 punctually. There was a very large gathering including Messrs. Das, Nehru, Azad, Hakimji, the Ali Brothers, Jawaharlal, Mrs. Nehru, Mrs. Mahomed Ali, Swami Shraddhanandji and others.

After Koranic and Vedic hymns and devotional music, Gandhiji addressed a few words in low voice saying that with his fast his peace was coming to a close.

The fast was broken with orange juice which was very slowly taken in. When water was given afterwards he exclaimed, “A second course.” About quarter of an orange was taken.

