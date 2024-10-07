GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Anglo-Indian problems

Published - October 07, 2024 03:00 am IST

Calcutta, Oct. 6: The annual general meeting of the Indian and Domiciled European Association held today under the presidency of Lt. Col. H. A. Gidney has adopted the resolution recording its sense of deep concern at the anomalous and unsatisfactory position occupied by the Anglo-Indian community under the Indian Penal Code in so far as it touches trial by jury and earnestly requesting the Government of India to give this matter their urgent and sympathetic consideration with a view to remove this anomaly. Another resolution views with much surprise and disappointment the attitude of the Government in respect of the claims of the community for the formation of an Anglo-Indian unit and requests the Government that early steps be taken to raise such a regiment in deference to the unanimous wishes of the community.

From the Archives

