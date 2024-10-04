Madras, Oct. 3: The anti-smuggling crack-down launched by the enforcement agencies has more or less “crippled” some of the top smugglers, and they have lost their “morale” for dealing in contraband gold and other goods, according to Revenue Intelligence authorities here.

Some of the lesser known persons engaged in gold smuggling have lost their heart and expressed their desire to branch off into other legitimate activities, these sources said.

Some of the top smugglers detained under MISA in the South are said to have had an all-India network. Recent raids on residences, godowns, etc., of persons known to be their close associates resulted in a catch of Rs. 70 lakhs worth of primary gold. These men are known to have dealt mainly in smuggled gold from Sri Lanka. The gold from Sri Lanka was mainly melted from ornaments. Some of the seized gold bore the markings “People’s Bank of Sri Lanka.” The gold brought from Dubai and other areas was smuggled into convenient landing places along the west coast between Kasaragod and Jamnagar and transported to key distribution points like Bangalore, Madras, Madurai, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada.