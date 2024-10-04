GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Government Appoint Committee.
Published - October 04, 2024 04:00 am IST

Simla, Oct. 3: The Government of India announce through a resolution in the Gazette of India the appointment of two officers to enquire into the question of the amalgamation of the Oriya-speaking tracts. Mr. Sachidananda Sinha moved in the old Imperial Council a resolution recommending that a mixed Committee of non-officials and officials be appointed to formulate a scheme for the amalgamation of Oriya-speaking tracts at present administered or controlled by the Governments of Madras, Bengal, and the Central Provinces with the existing Orissa Division of the Province of Bihar and Orissa; and in accordance with the promise then made on behalf of the government, much information on the subject has been collected.

From the Archives

