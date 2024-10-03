Washington, Oct. 2: The American promise to provide Egypt and Israel with atomic power plants is reported to be encountering difficulties because of disagreement between the three countries over the kind of safeguards which should be established to ensure that this nuclear materials transfer does not result in either Egypt or Israel going in for nuclear weapons.

The U.S. is now said to be insisting that Egypt and Israel should submit for international inspection not only the atomic plant and fuel that the U.S. has promised to supply them but also all plants and fissionable material which they may receive in future from other countries. Until now, as in the case of India, the U.S. has insisted on International Atomic Energy Agency inspection of plants and fuel which the U.S. itself had supplied. The U.S. now apparently wants to make sure that any country to which it supplies nuclear materials does not, under any circumstances, take up the production of atomic weapons. Egypt, it appears, is willing to agree to this new U.S. condition provided international inspection is extended to all “existing” nuclear facilities in both Israel and Egypt. Under such a provision, Israel would have to open up its already existing Dimona research reactor, which, like India’s own CIRUS reactor, could be used to produce bomb grade plutonium. The Egyptians who do not have such a reactor obviously want to assure themselves that Israel will not be free to produce plutonium from their Dimona reactor.

