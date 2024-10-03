Bombay, Oct. 2: The result of the six per cent Bombay Municipal Loan, repayable in 1934, for the improvement of water supply of Bombay, subscriptions for which were received from Sept. 22nd to 30th inclusive, shows that the total amount of tenders was Rs. 252 lakhs and the total amount of tenders accepted was Rs. 67.95 lakhs. The average rate of tenders accepted was Rs. 94.1 and the minimum rate accepted was Rs. 93. Tenders at and above the minimum rate were accepted in full. The Municipality called for tenders for 100 lakhs, but the average rate of tenders was not so high as was expected and only 67.95 lakhs have been accepted.

