Fifty years ago | Indo-U.S. co-operation in diverse fields: pact signed
Published - October 29, 2024 04:38 am IST

New Delhi, Oct. 28: An agreement was signed to-day by the External Affairs Minister, Mr. Y.B. Chavan, and the U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, establishing a Joint Indo-American Commission for economic, commercial, scientific, technological, educational and cultural co-operation.

The Joint Commission, which will be headed by the External Affairs Minister and the Secretary of State, will meet at least once a year and is empowered to set up sub-commissions and other bodies for exploring the possibilities of mutually advantageous co-operation in various spheres.

It will initially have three sub-commissions — one dealing with economic and commercial matters, another on science and technology and a third on educational and cultural activities — and they will hold their first meetings within the next three months in New Delhi and Washington. The Commission and the sub-commissions which are entitled to draw on the knowledge of non-official experts and advisers in their respective fields of concern, will largely consist of representatives of the two Governments.

The United States has named the Assistant Secretary of State for Commerce, Mr. Thomas Andrews, as its chief representative on the sub-commission dealing with economic and commercial cooperation, and the Assistant Secretary of State for International Cooperation on Science and Technology, Mr. John Granger, as its nominee on the second sub-commission. But it nominated a non-official, Mr. Robert Goheen, a former President of the Princeton University and presently Chairman of the Council of U.S. Foundation, to the third sub-commission.

