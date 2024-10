Bombay, Oct. 29: The Bombay Municipality having realised a great necessity for checking the growing evil of adulteration of articles of food and the sale of such adulterated food as genuine, a bill has been introduced in the Bombay Legislative Council on the lines of the English Sale of Foods and Drugs Act, designed in the first place to operate in Bombay City and later to be extended to other parts of the Presidency.

