Jodhpur, Oct. 21: Twenty and a half kgs of gold ornaments and 115 kgs of silver bars were seized yesterday by the Central Excise and Income-tax officials in raids at Jalore, Pali and Deshnok.

Six kgs of gold ornaments were seized from the Jalore residence of the alleged smuggler Nainmal Punjaji, detained under the MISA. Five kgs of gold ornaments and 115 kgs of silver bars were seized from the residence of Nainmal Rikhabdas at Pali.

Nine-and-a-half kgs of gold ornaments were seized from the residence of Prakash Chand and Deepchand at Deshnok in Bikaner district. The officials have also seized some incriminating documents.

Bombay: Officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau seized 144 packages of contraband textiles valued at Rs. 15 lakhs in two instalments in the Juhu area of North Bombay on Sunday, ACB sources reported.

A packet of emeralds, seized from a jeweller at the Bombay airport on August 29 last, has been officially valued at Rs. 13 lakhs, against a dealer’s receipt for Rs. 2.50 lakhs shown by the jeweller at that time, according to income-tax authorities here.

The emeralds and Rs. 3.36 lakhs in cash were seized from the jeweller who, according to the tax authorities, told them that the emeralds were meant for a customer at Jaipur.

The authorities said to-day they had not been able to trace the jeweller at the address of a shop given by him.

