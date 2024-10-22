Cochin, Oct. 19: The British Cochin Municipality has arranged a series of Health lectures for the benefit of the townsfolk and the first of these was delivered the other day by Dr. P. Krishna Warrier, the subject being “Hookworm”. The lecture was illustrated by the magic lantern pictures. Another lecture on ‘Cholera’ was delivered yesterday at the Calvetly Moplah School and this was also illustrated by magic lantern slides.

Cholera has broken out in certain parts of the town and some ten deaths are reported so far in Mattancherry. Both the Mattancherry and British Cochin Municipalities are taking preventive measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.