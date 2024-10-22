GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | Cochin
Premium

Published - October 22, 2024 03:30 am IST

Cochin, Oct. 19: The British Cochin Municipality has arranged a series of Health lectures for the benefit of the townsfolk and the first of these was delivered the other day by Dr. P. Krishna Warrier, the subject being “Hookworm”. The lecture was illustrated by the magic lantern pictures. Another lecture on ‘Cholera’ was delivered yesterday at the Calvetly Moplah School and this was also illustrated by magic lantern slides.

Cholera has broken out in certain parts of the town and some ten deaths are reported so far in Mattancherry. Both the Mattancherry and British Cochin Municipalities are taking preventive measures.

From the Archives

