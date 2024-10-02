GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | China builds ICBM base in Tibet
Premium

Published - October 02, 2024 04:50 am IST

Tokyo, Oct. 1: China has practically completed construction of a giant nuclear base in the recesses of Tibet from where it is expected to carry out launchings of inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as well as tests for developing nuclear warheads for the ICBMs. The construction of this large base not far from the borders of India can be expected to have an important bearing on the military situation in the sub-continent.

The new Chinese nuclear base is believed to be larger than the one now in existence at Lop Nor in north-west China and is stated to be comparable in scale to a similar American nuclear base in Nevada, according to American and British military experts in India quoted by the Asahi Shimbun here in a report from its New Delhi correspondent. According to the report, the new Chinese base in Tibet, including underground installations and roads, has already been completed, while guiding devices and tracking stations have also been established. Training of personnel to operate the base is now said to be under way shrouded in secrecy during nights.

China is keeping the construction of this nuclear base as such a top secret that even Tibetans engaged in road building and transportation of equipment are not allowed in the vicinity of the base. All work near the base is being done only by Chinese soldiers and scientists. The base is out of bounds even to high-ranking Government and military officials and no one is admitted to the base area without special permission from the topmost military leaders.

