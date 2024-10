Tacoma (Washington), Oct. 1: A farmer near Morton harvested a bumper crop of wheat, the original seed of which was obtained from an Egyptian tomb 4 years ago and it is so prolific that sufficient is available for the present year to plant fifteen acres yielding forty-eight and a half bushels per acre. The grain is white and very hard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.