London, Oct. 16: Indian manufacturers of products ranging from mass consumption fashion goods to sophisticated electronics products are participating in an exhibition here at the World Trade Centre.

This is part of India’s efforts to display a wide range of non-traditional export items. In the same spirit, the engineering goods Export Promotion Council office here opens a permanent showroom to-morrow.

India hopes to boost its exports to Britain by several million pounds and there is a concerted effort on the part of the Indian authorities to project a new image of industrial India. Most British importers think of India only in terms of textiles, tea, coffee, jute, and spices.

Over 900 buyers from importing companies, department stores, and mail order houses have accepted invitations to attend the current four-day “India 1974—Buyers and Sellers Meet” Exhibition at the World Trade Centre.

The Indian exhibitors are also expecting buyers from Continental and American companies to show up.