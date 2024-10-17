Bombay, Oct 16: At a press interview Mr. B.D. Tata confirmed the report that emanated from Jamshedpur, that the Board of Directors of the Tata Iron and Steel Company have ordered retrenchment and economy in all possible ways. He said the copper coke ovens and one blast furnace, had been shut down. Consequently, one of the iron ore mines would not be worked. The requirements of the remaining four furnaces could be met from the other mines owned by the company. Mr. Tata added: Owing to heavy imports of steel from abroad, particularly from the continent of Europe, at prices with which it is impossible for the company to compete without incurring heavy losses, there is an unusually large accumulation of stocks in the yards at Jamshedpur. Consequently, production has to be cut down in order to avoid the locking up of large capital.

Asked as to the number of men thrown out of employment, Mr. Tata could not give the actual figure, but feared the number must run into hundreds.