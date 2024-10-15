ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | The Madras Chamber of Commerce
Updated - October 15, 2024 04:55 am IST

The following extracts from the Minutes of Proceedings at the Monthly General Meeting of the Chamber held on Tuesday, the 30th September, 1924, have been sent to us for publication:

Madras year book

3.Read and recorded (1) letter from Messrs. Chakravarthi Co., Madras, dated the 2nd August, 1924, requesting the Chamber to address the Government in regard to the discontinuance of the publication entitled the Madras Year Book from 1925 or do it in such a way that it will not compete with their publication.

