New Delhi, Oct. 13: Prices of several commodities have registered a sharp fall ranging from 15 to 40 per cent in many parts of the country, following the massive crackdown on smugglers and black money operators, according to a UNI survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

However the survey revealed that the impact is uneven. While prices were showing a downward trend in important centres like Bombay, Ahmedabad and Calcutta, they continued to gallop in many other places including Madras, Hyderabad and Gauhati.

Official circles in Delhi, while expressing cautious optimism over the trend, thought it was premature to rush to any conclusions. They preferred to watch the trend for a few more weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Delhi commodity prices have declined considerably following the multi-pronged drive launched by the Government.

Mr. P.S. Gill, Assistant General Manager of the Superbazar, said the price of groundnut oil had declined by Re. 1 per kg and sugar from Rs. 6.30 to Rs. 5.35 a kg.

The prices of various varieties of wheat had also come down from Rs. 250-300 to Rs. 5.35 a kg.

The prices of certain pulses registered a marginal decline while cereal prices were unchanged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.