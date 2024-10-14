New Delhi, Oct. 13: Prices of several commodities have registered a sharp fall ranging from 15 to 40 per cent in many parts of the country, following the massive crackdown on smugglers and black money operators, according to a UNI survey.

However the survey revealed that the impact is uneven. While prices were showing a downward trend in important centres like Bombay, Ahmedabad and Calcutta, they continued to gallop in many other places including Madras, Hyderabad and Gauhati.

Official circles in Delhi, while expressing cautious optimism over the trend, thought it was premature to rush to any conclusions. They preferred to watch the trend for a few more weeks.

In Delhi commodity prices have declined considerably following the multi-pronged drive launched by the Government.

Mr. P.S. Gill, Assistant General Manager of the Superbazar, said the price of groundnut oil had declined by Re. 1 per kg and sugar from Rs. 6.30 to Rs. 5.35 a kg.

The prices of various varieties of wheat had also come down from Rs. 250-300 to Rs. 5.35 a kg.

The prices of certain pulses registered a marginal decline while cereal prices were unchanged.