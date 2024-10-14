ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Infant mortality in Bombay
Published - October 14, 2024 03:30 am IST

Associated Press of India

Bombay, Oct. 14: The Bombay Corporation after consideration of the report of the Medical Relief Committee on the high rate of infant mortality in the city have resolved to represent to the Government the necessity of amending the Factory Law on lines approved by the Washington Convention of 1919 with regard to women labour, establishment of more maternity homes by the Municipality, free supply of milk, bread and clothes to women during confinement, greener facilities for the treatment of venerial diseases, legislation on the lines of the English Midwives’ Act and the abolition of unqualified mid-wives in seven years’ time.

From the Archives

