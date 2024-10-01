ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | An autonomous India
Premium

Published - October 01, 2024 04:01 am IST

A “New Empire” correspondent wires under date London, September 26: In a leading article headed “Lord Reading’s Opportunity” the “Nation and Athenaeum” writes, “A succession of ex-Viceroys and ex-Governors recorded their conviction that the word of England promising the building up of an autonomous India must be honoured at all costs. It is the one condition upon which we can look for continuance of the connection between Britain and India.

“Public opinion in Britain will uphold the Government in the task of restoring and maintaining order. But let there be no mistake that the world opinion would be hostile if whatever should be done were not in harmony with the constantly reiterated principles of the British Commonwealth.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US