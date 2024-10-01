GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | An autonomous India
Published - October 01, 2024 04:01 am IST

A “New Empire” correspondent wires under date London, September 26: In a leading article headed “Lord Reading’s Opportunity” the “Nation and Athenaeum” writes, “A succession of ex-Viceroys and ex-Governors recorded their conviction that the word of England promising the building up of an autonomous India must be honoured at all costs. It is the one condition upon which we can look for continuance of the connection between Britain and India.

“Public opinion in Britain will uphold the Government in the task of restoring and maintaining order. But let there be no mistake that the world opinion would be hostile if whatever should be done were not in harmony with the constantly reiterated principles of the British Commonwealth.”

