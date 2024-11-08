New Delhi, November 7: The Indo-Pakistan agreement for the restoration of travel facilities has run into difficulties because of the Pakistani insistence on scrapping the simpler procedures followed in the past for casual visits and regulating all future movements between the two countries with proper international passports.

Before the 1971 conflict, the two Governments used to issue special red passports which were more in the nature of identity cards for travel between India and Pakistan by ordinary visitors, members of divided families and pilgrims.

The agreement signed in September by the Foreign Secretaries of India and Pakistan, Mr. Kewal Singh and Mr. Aga Shahi at the last round of official-level talks in Islamabad provided for the resumption of communications and the restoration of travel by people from either side as part of the Simla process of normalisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.