Peking, Nov. 5: In consequence of the decision of Feng-Yu-Hsiang to take over the Imperial City, Hsnan Tung, the Boy-Emperor, accompanied by the Maachu family left the Imperial Palace to-day and took up residence in the Palace of the Prince Chun, Ex-Regent, father of the Emperor. A number of officers of the Imperial household remained behind to take an inventory of the archives and treasures and to determine the belongings of the State and the Manchu House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.