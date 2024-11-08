Peking, Nov. 5: In consequence of the decision of Feng-Yu-Hsiang to take over the Imperial City, Hsnan Tung, the Boy-Emperor, accompanied by the Maachu family left the Imperial Palace to-day and took up residence in the Palace of the Prince Chun, Ex-Regent, father of the Emperor. A number of officers of the Imperial household remained behind to take an inventory of the archives and treasures and to determine the belongings of the State and the Manchu House.

