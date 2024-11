Paris, Nov. 6: Commenting on Mr. Coolidge’s election to the American Presidency the “Petit Parisien” says that electors have not only expressed their gratitude to Mr. Coolidge but also their desire for continuance of the indirect co-operation of America in the reconstruction of Europe. The “Echo de Paris” is of opinion that the election of Mr. Coolidge is an indication of the world-wide decline of ideology. All papers eulogise the President’s personality.

