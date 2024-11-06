ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago | Kissinger’s plan to save world from famine
Published - November 06, 2024 03:07 am IST

Rome, Nov. 5: The U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, to-day put forward an urgent five-point programme to save the world’s hungry millions from famine.

Addressing the opening session of the United Nations World Food Conference here, he listed the points as: increasing the production of food-exporting nations, accelerating production in developing countries, improving means of food distribution and financing, enhancing food quality and providing security against food emergencies.

On the question of food security - how to guard against sudden emergencies - Dr. Kissinger urged an internationally co-ordinated worldwide reserve of food, as much as 60 million tonnes above the present carry-over stocks.

This reserve system should include nations with a history of radical fluctuations in import requirements, he said, clearly referring to the Soviet Union and communist countries.

The reserve system should include exchange of information on existing stocks and prospects, agreement on the size of reserves required, and preference for cooperating countries in the distribution of reserves, Dr. Kissinger said.

On distribution and financing, the U.S. Secretary of State said responsibility could not rest with the present food exporters alone. “The oil exporters have a special responsibility in this regard.”

