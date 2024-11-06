London, Nov. 5: A letter to the Morning Post signed by Sir Hercules Read, Lord Carmichael, Sir Francis Younghusband and Mr. Ernest Havell, mentions the display at the Empire Exhibition of modern Indian paintings for the first time in Britain as a fortunate opportunity for acquiring works representing the leading schools of modern Indian Art for permanent exhibition in the principal Art Institution of Britain and reflecting the growing interest in Indian art shown in England. It says that suitable collection of these paintings can be secured for about two hundred sterling and may be selected by a Sub-Committee of the Indian Society including Sir Thomas Arnold, Mr. Lawrence, Mr. Binyon, Mr. Havell and Mr. William Rothenstein.

