GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Indian art in England.
Premium

Published - November 06, 2024 02:47 am IST

London, Nov. 5: A letter to the Morning Post signed by Sir Hercules Read, Lord Carmichael, Sir Francis Younghusband and Mr. Ernest Havell, mentions the display at the Empire Exhibition of modern Indian paintings for the first time in Britain as a fortunate opportunity for acquiring works representing the leading schools of modern Indian Art for permanent exhibition in the principal Art Institution of Britain and reflecting the growing interest in Indian art shown in England. It says that suitable collection of these paintings can be secured for about two hundred sterling and may be selected by a Sub-Committee of the Indian Society including Sir Thomas Arnold, Mr. Lawrence, Mr. Binyon, Mr. Havell and Mr. William Rothenstein.

Published - November 06, 2024 02:47 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.