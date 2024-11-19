United Nations, Nov. 19: With the debate in the U.N. Political Committee on a nuclear free zone for South Asia heading for a vote, Sri Lanka announced, in a seemingly even handed policy between India and Pakistan, that it would vote for both the resolutions sponsored by the two countries.

In his speech, however, the Sri Lanka Ambassador, Mr. H.S. Amerasinghe, was sharply critical of the Indian resolution and stand on the issue. “We are not fully impressed with the Indian argument that there should have been prior consultations as the General Assembly has endorsed the principle of the establishment of nuclear-weapon free zone in other regions of the world,” he said.

He was of the view that there could be no serious objection to the endorsement of the principle of a zone for South Asia. He said that the proposal for a South Asia zone had a vital bearing on the declaration of Indian Ocean as a zone of peace and to his mind it was a logical concept.

The Sri Lanka Ambassador’s speech came as a surprise because on an earlier occasion he had defended the right of a developing country to adopt all technologies including nuclear explosion technology for achieving a breakthrough in development.

In a rejoinder, the Indian delegate, Mr. B.C. Mishra, pointed out that a reference to the Assembly records would show that no action would be taken by the Assembly on nuclear zones without agreement of the States concerned. It was in this background that India had urged mutual consultations and agreement among the States concerned.

