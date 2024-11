The Government School of Indian Medicine is to be opened in “Thambu Villa”, Pantheon Road, Egmore, by His Excellency the Governor, on Monday, the 24th instant at 5:15 p.m. The building will, it is understood, serve the present needs but will not be adequate after a year when an Ayurvedic Hospital will have to be opened in connection with the school to furnish clinical materials for teaching students.

