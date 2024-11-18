ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | British passport regulations
Premium

Published - November 18, 2024 03:21 am IST

Leafield (Oxford), Mid. November 17/18: On December 1st next, new regulations will come into effect, under which British passports may be granted valid for a period of five years from the date of issue. All British passports presented for renewal, the validity of which has already expired or will shortly expire, may be renewed from the date of expiration for any period from one to five years at the option of the holder, provided that in no case shall the validity of passports be extended beyond ten years from the original date of issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US