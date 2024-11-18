Leafield (Oxford), Mid. November 17/18: On December 1st next, new regulations will come into effect, under which British passports may be granted valid for a period of five years from the date of issue. All British passports presented for renewal, the validity of which has already expired or will shortly expire, may be renewed from the date of expiration for any period from one to five years at the option of the holder, provided that in no case shall the validity of passports be extended beyond ten years from the original date of issue.

