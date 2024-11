Geneva, Nov. 13: The upshot of today’s proceeds of the Opium Conference is that China emerges unscathed, though the debate will be resumed tomorrow.

The essential feature of the French convention for the control of the sale of opium is the number of places of sale, prohibition of sale to minor, non-increase in the number of opium dens, prohibition of traffic and vigorous suppression of smuggling.

