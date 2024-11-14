 />
A hundred years ago | Wilts’ centenary
Published - November 14, 2024 04:15 am IST

The 2nd Battalion of the Wiltshire Regiment (the Infantry garrisoning Bangalore) observed their centenary this morning by trooping the colour. An unusually large gathering turned up to watch the picturesque parade on the occasion. Those present include Mr. W.P. Barton, the Hon’ble the British Resident in Mysore and Mrs. W.P. Barton. The ceremony was gone through with great eclat and after receiving the salute, the Area Commander complimented the Battalion on their fine turn out, steadiness and general bearing.

From the Archives

