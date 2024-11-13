London, Nov. 12: Israel’s decision to devalue its currency by 43 per cent has had a mixed reception from Western economists. Most observers agree that Israel is a classic case of a country caught in the vicious spiral of an unmanageable inflation rate of 40 per cent, a country that lives well beyond its means by injection of massive doses of foreign capital by way of grants and charities from overseas Jews and above all a country which is cracking up under the strain of its own political and economic system. In principle Israel’s latest austerity programme is designed to prevent the complete disappearance of the country’s foreign exchange reserves which now are a bare $900 millions and sinking at the rate of $100 millions a month. Observers feel that while the socialist Government in Israel may be able to check the drain on the foreign reserves, it may, in the process of massive devaluation and imposition of unbearable income tax rates well destroy the country’s work morale. The current tax structure does not permit “above the table” wage and salary payments on which a family can exist modestly. At a recent symposium speaker after speaker came out against the present tax system saying that it would turn both management and workers into liars by forcing them to submit and sign false accounts for travel, meals, expenses for non-existent cars, etc.

