A hundred years ago | Everest expedition
Published - November 13, 2024 03:27 am IST

Leafield (Oxford), Mid. Nov. 12: The intense physiological difficulties attending the attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, were described to members of the Royal Geographical Society by Major Hinghston who was Medical Officer of the Expedition, led by Lieutenant Col. Norton after the retirement through illness of Brigadier General Bruce. Major Hinghston said that at great altitudes breathing was quicker rather than deeper. At twenty-five thousand feet, seven, eight or ten complete respirations had to be taken for every single step forward. Even at that slow rate of progress one had to rest for a minute or two every twenty or thirty yards. At twenty-eight thousand feet, Col. Norton in an hour’s climb ascended only eighty feet, the highest point reached without the aid of oxygen.

