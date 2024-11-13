 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Everest expedition
Premium

Published - November 13, 2024 03:27 am IST

Leafield (Oxford), Mid. Nov. 12: The intense physiological difficulties attending the attempt to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, were described to members of the Royal Geographical Society by Major Hinghston who was Medical Officer of the Expedition, led by Lieutenant Col. Norton after the retirement through illness of Brigadier General Bruce. Major Hinghston said that at great altitudes breathing was quicker rather than deeper. At twenty-five thousand feet, seven, eight or ten complete respirations had to be taken for every single step forward. Even at that slow rate of progress one had to rest for a minute or two every twenty or thirty yards. At twenty-eight thousand feet, Col. Norton in an hour’s climb ascended only eighty feet, the highest point reached without the aid of oxygen.

Published - November 13, 2024 03:27 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.