Fifty years ago | Check for defects in Tarapur reactors
Published - November 11, 2024 03:35 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 10: The Atomic Energy Department proposes to undertake a detailed inspection of equipment and reactors at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) at some later stage to find out if the reactor or its equipment has any defect as noticed in some United States reactors of similar design.

Following receipt of information that a large number of atomic reactors of the boiling water type are being shut down in the United States because cracks developed in the auxiliary pipes in the reactor coolant recirculation systems of these reactors, the Atomic Energy Department has carefully reviewed the design and operational aspects of the Tarapur station.

According to official sources, no “adverse” signs have so far been noticed in the reactor which justifies an immediate closure of the plant for inspection.

However, arrangements for thorough “non-destructive metallurgical tests” have already been completed and the units are kept under close observation for detection of any developing flaw.

The cracks detected in the U.S. reactors are in the heat affected zone of stainless steel welds, joining auxiliary pipes to the main coolant recirculation pipes.

According to information gathered by AEC, it appears that the suspected defect in the U.S. reactors is generally confined to reactors based on design developed later than that of the Tarapur reactors. It also appears that this defect is traceable to a particular batch of manufacture by sub contractors.

AEC, however, thinks that a detailed inspection of TAPS at some later stage is necessary to ensure complete safety.

